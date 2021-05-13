Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post sales of $232.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $232.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.93. 614,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,141. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.15.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

