Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $324,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $305.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.