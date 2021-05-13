Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Trading Down 16.1%

May 13th, 2021

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) fell 16.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $11.39. 87,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,245,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,629,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

