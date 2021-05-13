PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 1,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYS. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

