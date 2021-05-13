PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded to Neutral by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PaySign by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

