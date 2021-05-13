Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,285.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

