Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $710,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,285.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit