Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and $122,594.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,930,954 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

