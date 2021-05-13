PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $14.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $56.58 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 133,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $7,754,887.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 278,210 shares valued at $17,179,183. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.