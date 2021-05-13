PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 278,210 shares valued at $17,179,183. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.