Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of PAG traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.
In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $602,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
