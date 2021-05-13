Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of PAG traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,862. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $602,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

