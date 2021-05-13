Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $170.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $171.22 million. Penumbra posted sales of $105.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $701.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.10 million to $703.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $822.85 million, with estimates ranging from $822.09 million to $823.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.