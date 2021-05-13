pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $1,258.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pEOS has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

