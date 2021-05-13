Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $428,588.77 and $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.94 or 0.00641986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,588,834 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

