Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

