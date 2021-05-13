Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ WOOF opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
