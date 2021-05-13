PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Sells $816,439.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Michael Herrman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 15,655 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $567,493.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $584,313.75.

PETQ stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

