Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

