Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.
NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $28.22.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
