Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

