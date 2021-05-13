Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.