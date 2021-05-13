Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

