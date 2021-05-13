Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Vep Group, Llc Sells 5,746,985 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.57, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.