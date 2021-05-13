Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEVA. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

