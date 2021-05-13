Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for MeiraGTx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,557,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

