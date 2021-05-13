PIXEL Trading Down 1.4% This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $60.24 million and approximately $70.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.53 or 0.02490992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00624070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00070740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

