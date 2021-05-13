Pizza Hits One Day Volume of $8,324.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $8,324.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00133547 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.82 or 0.03601399 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

