Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

PLYA opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

