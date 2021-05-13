Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Down 6.1% After Earnings Miss

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.19. 43,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,563,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

