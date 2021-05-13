PlutusDeFi Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00087055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.01031573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00111562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00061496 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

