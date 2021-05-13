Po.et (POE) Reaches Market Cap of $872,163.25

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $872,163.25 and approximately $2,698.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 43% lower against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

