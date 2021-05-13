PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 42,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,177. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.