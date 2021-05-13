PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 42,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,177. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit