Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys 328,949 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of National Fuel Gas worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,419. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

