Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 54,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 134,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

