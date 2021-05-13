Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 31,750 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.83. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

