Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,646. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $513.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,977 in the last 90 days. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

