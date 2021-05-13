Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,646. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $513.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
