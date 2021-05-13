Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.23. 3,794,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,395. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

