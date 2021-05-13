Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider Geoffrey Gander Buys 2,500,000 Shares

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) insider Geoffrey Gander bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($125,000.00).

Geoffrey Gander also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 19th, Geoffrey Gander 514,706 shares of Powerhouse Ventures stock.

The company has a current ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 23.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Powerhouse Ventures

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-up, early stage, and growth capital investments. The firm primarily makes investments in companies from Canterbury, New Zealand. It seeks to invest in engineering and clean technology; biotechnology and agri-science; health and medical devices; food; and information technology, software, and electronics.

