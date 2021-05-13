PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4,912.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

NYSE:PPG opened at $173.85 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.24 and its 200-day moving average is $147.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

