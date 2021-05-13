Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 114,603 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,274,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Precigen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

