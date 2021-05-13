Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $463.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

