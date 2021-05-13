Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 222,572 shares.The stock last traded at $40.70 and had previously closed at $41.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock worth $2,552,686.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

