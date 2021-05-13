Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

PINC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. 399,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.62.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

