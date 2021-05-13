Premium Brands (PBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently:
- 5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$137.00.
Premium Brands stock opened at C$120.64 on Thursday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$80.80 and a 52 week high of C$123.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.
