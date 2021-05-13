Premium Brands (PBH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premium Brands (TSE: PBH) recently:

5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$118.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$137.00.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$120.64 on Thursday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of C$80.80 and a 52 week high of C$123.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

