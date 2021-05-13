Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.
NYSE PBH opened at $46.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
