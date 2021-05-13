Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $46.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

