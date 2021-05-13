PRIA Price Tops $17.07 on Top Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, PRIA has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $17.07 or 0.00034453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $12,181.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00087742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.63 or 0.01060887 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111613 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060492 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

