PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PSMT opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

