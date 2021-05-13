Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $170.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Get Primerica alerts:

NYSE:PRI opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.