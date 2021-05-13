Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $3,355,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

