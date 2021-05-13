Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nomura by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

