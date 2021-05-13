Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 318,539 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,174 shares of company stock valued at $629,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

