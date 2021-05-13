Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,266,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,133,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 101,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,591,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

