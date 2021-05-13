Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $88.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.43. Evogene Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Evogene Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

